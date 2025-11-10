Hello, North Cornwall. I’ve had an incredibly busy and productive week, and was proud to stand up in the House of Commons to press ministers on several issues that matter deeply to our communities - and I’m pleased to share progress on a number of key campaigns.
After months of raising this in the House and in letters, I’ve now secured a meeting with treasury ministers to discuss Cornwall’s future funding, ahead of the Shared Prosperity Fund expiring in March and the Budget in just a few weeks time. This meeting will be absolutely crucial for Cornwall’s funding, and I’ll be using it to press hard for a proper long-term replacement that reflects the needs and potential of our region. Alongside Andrew George MP and Cornwall Council leader Leigh Frost, I also wrote formally to the chancellor calling for urgent clarity. We highlighted how the SPF has supported some fantastic local businesses and organisations, from Cleaner Seas Group in Bude, to WATT Power in St Columb Major, and countless others. Cornwall is a region with huge potential, and the funding we receive here should absolutely recognise that.
This week also saw a major step forward in the campaign to rethink the government’s proposed Family Farm Tax. I hosted a summit in Parliament with farmers from right across Cornwall, who came to Westminster to speak up about the impact this policy would have on them. These are family-run farms, many passed down for generations, and they’re already under enormous pressure. Shortly before the summit, I stood up in the House of Commons to urge the Chancellor to consider evidence-based alternatives, like a clawback scheme (which is backed by the NFU), or raising the APR threshold to £5-million. Both options could raise more money for the Treasury, but with fewer disastrous consequences for the smaller family farms (like the 500 or so in North Cornwall that would be affected). I want to thank all the farmers who made the journey up to Westminster - they’re the backbone of our rural economy, and I’ll keep fighting for a fair deal on their behalf.
While in Parliament this week, I was also delighted to welcome another North Cornwall success story, Tarquin’s Gin, which is now officially being served on the terrace. As MP for this area, I’ll always champion local businesses and producers on the national stage whenever I can, just as I did earlier this year with Bluntrock Brewery (who also had their ales on tap in one of the bars). These businesses showcase some of the very best of what Cornwall has to offer, so I always jump at any chance I get to show them off. It’s safe to say both went down very well!
Alongside this, I’ve now formally followed up with a letter to the minister for creative industries, media and arts this week, after raising concerns about museum funding in Parliament. Local museums like Bodmin Keep and the Charles Causley Museum in Launceston (which I had the pleasure of visiting just last week!) do incredible work to preserve Cornwall’s rich history, but too often they’re excluded from national funding. With a new round of funding due in January, I’ve made the case that Cornwall’s brilliant small museums deserve a fair shot. This includes Bodmin Keep - Cornwall’s Army Museum - which is fighting to reopen its doors in the face of millions of pounds of urgent upgrade work. I’ve been working with the museum, and its team, to lobby MOD Ministers to step in and get things sorted. The Army Museum is a huge asset to Bodmin, and Cornwall as a whole, so I’ll be sure to keep you updated on progress as we take things further.
Lastly, I’d like to extend a quick thanks to everyone who’s written to me, met with me, or supported our local efforts these last few weeks. It’s your voices that make all the difference, and I’m really grateful to have such passionate and active constituents raising their concerns.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.