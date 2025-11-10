This week also saw a major step forward in the campaign to rethink the government’s proposed Family Farm Tax. I hosted a summit in Parliament with farmers from right across Cornwall, who came to Westminster to speak up about the impact this policy would have on them. These are family-run farms, many passed down for generations, and they’re already under enormous pressure. Shortly before the summit, I stood up in the House of Commons to urge the Chancellor to consider evidence-based alternatives, like a clawback scheme (which is backed by the NFU), or raising the APR threshold to £5-million. Both options could raise more money for the Treasury, but with fewer disastrous consequences for the smaller family farms (like the 500 or so in North Cornwall that would be affected). I want to thank all the farmers who made the journey up to Westminster - they’re the backbone of our rural economy, and I’ll keep fighting for a fair deal on their behalf.