I’ve been honoured to attend Remembrance services and events these past weeks, including the Liskeard Royal British Legion's Concert, which raised an incredible £600. I want to thank the organisers for their efforts in bringing this concert, and the many services and parades together over last weekend. Military charities work year-round across South East Cornwall – it’s truly incredible. A special mention must be made to Liskeard RBL President, Trevor Newbury, who is stepping down to make way for someone new after many years. Looking ahead to the end of the month, I'll be supporting The China Fleet Club in their fundraising efforts.