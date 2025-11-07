This year marked the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, it was a privilege to attend events earlier this year held in South East Cornwall and London honouring sacrifices made for our safety. I’ve found myself thinking about South East Cornwall’s own stories from that time. Our military ties have always been strong, and we continue to have a proud forces community today.
During World War Two, South East Cornwall had many American troops stationed around Looe and Liskeard. There was a company of soldiers who were billeted at Doublebois House and local people became good friends with those escaping the Blitz in London. Henry Buckton’s book ‘Friendly Invasion’ really brings these stories to life.
Towns in our area faced heavy bombing, especially Torpoint, where 700 out of the 918 houses were damaged. It’s hard to imagine now, but that devastation shaped so much of what the town has become. HMS Raleigh also played its part, with many Americans stationed there as they prepared for the D-Day landings.
And of course, our own residents played an incredible role in the war’s success. Countless young soldiers’ bravery helped to secure an Allied victory. I know that families across South East Cornwall have their own stories to tell, from Cornishmen on the battlefields to the heroic work of those here at home helping to feed the nation.
More widely, HMS Raleigh continues to play a crucial role in training those beginning their careers in the Royal Navy. I’ve met with many local veterans to discuss issues that they are facing. I want to pay tribute to all those who have served in every conflict for our country. Your sacrifice is a debt that we will never be able to repay.
I’ve been honoured to attend Remembrance services and events these past weeks, including the Liskeard Royal British Legion's Concert, which raised an incredible £600. I want to thank the organisers for their efforts in bringing this concert, and the many services and parades together over last weekend. Military charities work year-round across South East Cornwall – it’s truly incredible. A special mention must be made to Liskeard RBL President, Trevor Newbury, who is stepping down to make way for someone new after many years. Looking ahead to the end of the month, I'll be supporting The China Fleet Club in their fundraising efforts.
I am determined to support military families in getting the housing that they deserve. That’s why I’m glad that 103 military homes in South East Cornwall will benefit from a £9-billion national scheme to fix forces housing. There have been many reports of mould problems and properties not fit for purpose, and that’s not acceptable, I welcome these changes to improve the quality of homes for our forces families.
South East Cornwall’s future will continue to have our armed forces at its heart. I’ll continue to take action to deliver results for serving personnel, veterans and their families across our area.
Comments
