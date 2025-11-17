Pelynt Young Farmers’ Tinsel Tractor Run
Sunday, December 21, sees the annual parade of seasonally-illuminated tractors setting off from Polperro car park in a glittering convoy of these huge agricultural machines as they make their way towards their stop-over point at Bullers Quay car park in Looe.
The tractors will travel through Pelynt before heading down West Looe Hill to the square, along the quay and across the bridge towards their stop-over destination.
Upon its arrival at Bullers Quay, planned for around 5.15pm, the crowds are asked to vacate the car park and watch, from points of safety, as the parking marshals guide each machine into its own spot.
Spectators are then invited back onto the car park where they can enjoy each tractor close up and even speak to the drivers.
As always there will be a competition for the 'best decorated' tractor voted on by a team of judges with prizes for the top places.
This is a fabulous event and to make the absolute most of it we hope that weather permitting, the crowds will stay around to enjoy the music, food and drink even after the tractors head away at around 6.45pm.
Looe Business Awards
Following the huge success of the Liskeard Traders Association Business Awards Gala Night in October Liskeard and Looe Radio, together with the support of local businesses and individuals, have marked the date of the first Looe Business Awards event to be held at The Hannafore Point Hotel on Saturday, June 27, 2026.
The evening will be an opportunity to recognise the work and achievements of the many local businesses in the PL13 postcode area and to raise funds which will be donated to local community organisations.
It will also be an invaluable opportunity for local business owners to network amongst their peers.
The awards night will be a 'black tie' event and, upon arrival, guests will enjoy the red carpet treatment with a welcome glass of fizz, photographer and be entertained by a local close-up magician.
Dinner will be a three-course fixed-menu meal with tea and coffee followed by the all-important presentation of awards in glittering style.
The winners in each category will receive a certificate and engraved trophy.
Entertainment will follow in the ballroom with bar facilities available until late.
All PL13 businesses will be invited to attend this fabulous gala evening.
We also invite interest from potential sponsors looking to support the event.
Congratulations to our presenters
A big thank you to our regular presenters Al 'Tunes from The Man Cave' Roberts and Steve 'Mr Reggae' Podger both of whom mark a year in the Liskeard and Looe Radio studio hotseat!
Also to our latest recruit Jim 'The Professor of Pop' Averill whose Sunday evening show is very popular with our listeners.
