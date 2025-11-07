I WAS honoured to be elected chair of Treverbyn Parish Council earlier this year, following Ann Roberts’ retirement. Ann served for many years with exceptional dedication, and we thank her sincerely for her outstanding commitment to our community.
We also welcomed our new clerk, Darren Hawken, who started on January 1. Enormous thanks are due to David Stevens, our outgoing clerk, who devoted 17 years to the parish. Darren has big shoes to fill but is undoubtedly up for the task.
Your new council has hit the ground running. We have a number of plans in motion – some already public, others still taking shape on our “wish list”. A particularly exciting development is the devolution of several parks and open spaces from Cornwall Council. The first to transfer will be Trethowel Recreational Park, with others to follow. While these processes take time, we’re moving at pace to take them on and improve them for the community.
You may also have noticed new noticeboards around the parish – many thanks to the local businesses who sponsored them.
It was a pleasure to attend the opening of Sky Primary and Eden Project Nursery at West Carclaze Garden Village, after many years of planning and it is great to see the staff and children enjoying their new environment. It is a stunning school and community asset.
I was also delighted to be asked to cut the ribbon at the new Randhawa Pharmacy in Carclaze, St Austell – both are excellent additions to local services.
This is just a snapshot. For regular updates, follow the Treverbyn Parish Council Facebook page or go to the council website, www.treverbynparishcouncil.gov.uk
To report issues in the parish or contact the council, please reach Darren or Bev at [email protected] or call 01726 851001.
