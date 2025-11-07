NOW it’s November, I think we are allowed to start talking about Christmas (certainly the adverts have already started on the telly). Not only is it a joyous, religious and community festival of goodwill to all, but it also happens to be the time of year that we spend most money and consume the most food, goods and energy. So how might we prevent the excesses of Christmas from not just affecting our wallets and waistlines but also bumping up our carbon footprint?