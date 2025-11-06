Tre– Dwelling, Ludhael – Personal name
what3words - ///tags.focus.warned
Truthall yw maner koth ogas dhe Hellys y’n pluw Winnianton, hag yma ev y’n Dydh Breus. Pur goth yw an maner, yn hwir! Hanow an maner a dheu dhyworth an ger ‘tre’ ha’n hanow personel ‘Iudhael’. Martesen, yth o an bargen tir Iuthael ytho.
Truthall o maner riel mes byghan gans koos, prasow ha deves. Y’n 19ves kansvledhen y feu drehevys gorsav rag an maner war an hyns horn dhyworth Hellys dhe Wynnyer.
Hedhyw, yma hyns horn ertach berr. Ena, ty a yll gweles trenow goth. Martesen, yn mis Kevardhu, ty a yll gweles Tas Nadelik ynwedh hag ev ow vyajya y’n tren!
Truthall is an old manor near Helston in the parish of Winnianton, and it is in the Doomsday Book. Truly, a very old manor! The manor’s name comes from ‘tre’ and the personal name ‘Luthael’. So maybe it was Luthael’s farm.
Truthall was a royal, but small, manor with a wood, meadows and sheep. In the 19th century, there was a station built for the manor on the railway between Helston and Gwinear.
Today there is a short heritage railway where you can see old trains. Maybe, in December, you can also see Father Christmas as he rides on the train!
