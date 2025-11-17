THE annual Reindeer Run in aid of lifeboats will be taking place in Cornwall in the middle of December.
The event to raise funds for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) will be held from 9.30am on Saturday, December 13, at the Par Race Track in Par.
Runners in fancy dress are being invited to join Rookie the Reindeer for a day of festive family fun. Those taking part will cover either two or five kilometres on the track.
RNLI community manager Esther Farrant said: “Our crews are on-call 24/7 ready to answer calls for help this winter. It can be hard on family and friends if they are called out to a rescue during a winter storm, or even halfway through Christmas dinner, but they’re ready to give their time to help save others.
“Fundraising challenges like the Reindeer Run help to provide our crews with the training, equipment and lifesaving kit they need to help reunite more families this Christmas.
“We’d love to see you on December 13. Be sure to wear your best Christmas-themed attire and lace up your running shoes for a morning filled with exercise, holiday spirit and some mince pies to finish. There will even be a prize for the best festive fancy dress!
“To sign up visit Eventbrite - RNLI Cornwall Reindeer Run 2025.”
Those unable to attend can still support the RNLI by doing their own Reindeer Run covering 24 miles.
People can tackle the distance any way they like – for example, covering one mile every day for 24 days or choosing to run multiple miles on different occasions.
Every participant who raises over £125 for the RNLI will receive a Reindeer Run medal as a thank you for helping to support volunteer lifeboat crews. Runners can sign up via RNLI.org/ReindeerRunChallenge
