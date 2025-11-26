FIRE crews from across South East Cornwall were mobilised on Tuesday night (November 25) after a barn caught fire in Downderry.
When firefighters arrived, the barn was already engulfed. Wearing four sets of breathing apparatus, crews launched an immediate attack using two hose-reel jets, working under intense heat to stop the flames spreading to surrounding property.
The incident drew a sustained response as firefighters battled the blaze well into the night. Emergency teams remain on site until just after midnight, carrying out final checks and ensuring the area is safe.
The cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.
