Emergency services were called at around 10.35am on Saturday, November 22, after reports of a crash on Harvey Street, at the junction with Quarry Street, involving a white Fiat Abarth 595 and a pedestrian.
The victim, a local woman in her 80s, was struck as she crossed the road. She was taken to hospital by ambulance, where her injuries were confirmed to be life changing.
Harvey Street was closed for several hours while specialist officers carried out detailed collision investigation work. The road reopened shortly after 4.15pm.
Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident – or who may have relevant dashcam footage – to come forward, quoting log 227 of 22/11/2025.
