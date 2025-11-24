It is reported that approximately £15,000 worth of gardening equipment and tools were stolen from the Glynn Valley Crematorium, Bodmin, after a vehicle was damaged and a storage container was forced open.
Among the items stolen were leaf blowers, hedge cutters, a lawn mower, a pressure washer, strimmers and a cement mixer.
Acknowledging that the incident took place several months ago, Devon and Cornwall Police’s Bodmin police station added that investigations into the incident have been ongoing since the initial report and they are hoping that members of the public may still be in a position to assist officers with their enquiries as they seek to identify potential perpetrators of the incident.
They are asking for anyone who may have information or footage from the area over the weekend in question that might be relevant to their enquiries to get in touch by contacting 101 or on their website, quoting reference 50250166355.
