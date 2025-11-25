This year’s Santa Bus tour includes trips on Wednesday, December 17, when the sleigh-on-wheels departs Bodmin depot at 4pm. From there it will roll into Torpoint, HMS Raleigh, Crafthole, Downderry and Seaton, before delighting children in Looe and Pelynt. The festive route winds up back at Bodmin at around 8.40pm, after four hours of waving, singing and festive fun.