CORNWALL is getting a magical dose of Christmas cheer this December as the much-loved Santa Bus returns to the roads – complete with twinkling lights, merry music and, of course, Santa himself.
The brightly decorated bus, run each year by the volunteers, will once again whisk Santa and his helpers through towns and villages across the county, spreading festive joy while raising money for two local charities: Hugs Children’s Cancer Charity and LARF Cornwall.
Organisers say they are hoping for the biggest fundraising year yet, with every penny donated going directly to support children and families affected by cancer. The bus, vehicle and resources are kindly donated by Plymouth Citybus and Go Cornwall Bus.
This year’s Santa Bus tour includes trips on Wednesday, December 17, when the sleigh-on-wheels departs Bodmin depot at 4pm. From there it will roll into Torpoint, HMS Raleigh, Crafthole, Downderry and Seaton, before delighting children in Looe and Pelynt. The festive route winds up back at Bodmin at around 8.40pm, after four hours of waving, singing and festive fun.
The cheer continues on Friday, December 19, as the Santa Bus sets off at 5pm for another evening of sparkling stop-offs, including Bodmin’s Mount Folly, Dobwalls, Liskeard, Tideford, Landrake and a grand arrival on Saltash Fore Street.
Then on Saturday, December 20, the tour heads north and east, beginning in Tavistock before making its way to Launceston, Callington, Gunnislake and Albaston, ensuring families across the region get their moment with Santa before Christmas Eve.
A Santa Bus spokesperson said: “Please join us on route as we take Santa and his helpers across Plymouth and Cornwall to spread joy and happiness at this special time of year.”
Full route details and any schedule updates are available on the Santa Bus social media pages and website: https://www.plymouthbus.co.uk/santa-bus-2025
