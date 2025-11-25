INDIE-pop heavyweights Bastille will return to the Eden Sessions next summer, headlining a major live show on Thursday, July 9, as the Eden Project marks its 25th anniversary.
The announcement arrives as the band complete their first live tour in two years, signalling a powerful resurgence for one of Britain’s most successful modern groups.
Bastille’s appearance follows there From All Sides UK arena tour in late 2025, a run of nine sold-out shows that marked their return to the stage after a lengthy hiatus. The tour showcased the band’s evolution, blending their biggest hits with new material, and culminated in the release of Save My Soul, their first original track in three years.
Their 2026 Eden Sessions show will be their first at the venue since 2017, when their performance became a standout moment in the series’ history.
Since forming over a decade ago, Bastille have carved out a global reputation for cinematic pop, amassing 13-million record sales, three UK No.1 albums, six UK Top 40 singles and more than two billion video views.
Their debut album Bad Blood, featuring the defining hit Pompeii, became the biggest-selling digital album of 2013 and has since gone triple platinum. The band have also earned a BRIT Award, two Grammy nominations and worldwide acclaim for collaborations including the multi-billion-streaming single Happier with Marshmello.
Eden Sessions director Simon Townsend said: “We’re thrilled to be welcoming Bastille back. Their last performance here was electric, so it feels incredibly fitting to have them return as we celebrate the Eden Project’s 25th anniversary.”
