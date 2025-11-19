Formed in 2004, The Maccabees quickly became central to the 00s indie scene. Their debut album Colour It In (2007) featured the enduring favourite Toothpaste Kisses, now streamed more than 116 million times. It was followed by Wall of Arms (2009), produced by Markus Dravs (Björk, Arcade Fire, Coldplay), which delivered standout singles Love You Better and No Kind Words and was named joint album of the year by Artrocker.