SEVENTEEN years after their memorable 2009 appearance, indie rock favourites The Maccabees are set to return to the Eden Sessions on Saturday, July 11, 2026, helping celebrate the Eden Project’s 25th anniversary year.
Their comeback has already included standout festival moments, headlining All Points East and performing at Glastonbury, where Florence Welch joined them on stage. NME hailed the Glastonbury set as “their most euphoric show to date.”
Eden Sessions director Simon Townsend said: “We’re enormously excited to welcome back The Maccabees. Their 2009 show was unforgettable and this one promises to be just as special. Having them return during our 25th year makes it even more significant.”
Formed in 2004, The Maccabees quickly became central to the 00s indie scene. Their debut album Colour It In (2007) featured the enduring favourite Toothpaste Kisses, now streamed more than 116 million times. It was followed by Wall of Arms (2009), produced by Markus Dravs (Björk, Arcade Fire, Coldplay), which delivered standout singles Love You Better and No Kind Words and was named joint album of the year by Artrocker.
Their third album, Given to the Wild (2012), achieved gold status, with hit single Pelican later winning Best Contemporary Song at the 2013 Ivor Novello Awards. Their final release before their hiatus, Marks to Prove It (2015), topped the UK album chart.
The Maccabees are the second act confirmed for the 2026 Eden Sessions, joining Pixies on June 26.
Tickets cost £56 plus a £7.30 booking fee and are available via edensessions.com. General sale opens at 10am on Friday, November 28.
