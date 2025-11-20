“However, EDI/DEI policies in the UK are not a legal requirement and go far beyond the Equality Act remit. This means that so much of what is claimed to be a policy requirement is simply wrong. It is for this reason that so many institutions are rejecting the idea that a EDI/DEI policy is a good thing or a practical action. For example, on May 20, only seven months ago, the Barristers Bar Association representing 18,000 barristers, including Keir Starmer, abandoned its plans to introduce EDI/DEI policies within its membership.