I WAS honoured to attend the Remembrance Service in Looe on Sunday, November 9, where I represented Cornwall Council.
It was a good turnout, especially when the forecast was bad, with all generations laying wreathes on behalf of the various clubs and organisations in Looe.
I would like to thank all those who helped organise the event, especially Royal British Legion Chair, Louis Portman, who gave a passionate speech, asking us all to work towards world peace, and be compassionate and non-judgemental to all people. He reminded us that the homeless person you see could well be ex-services and is someone’s child.
When I got home the rain was pouring down, so we watched an old Pauline Collins film, Mrs Caldicot's Cabbage War, a social commentary about a woman coerced by her manipulative son who gets her to sign over her house to him, then moves her into a run-down nursing home, owned by his employer.
However, she doesn't like it at the nursing home and shows her frustration. After having been medicated by the staff to stay calm, she finally incites her fellow inmates to revolt. Whilst I am aware that things have improved since 1989, I’m reassured care homes are now monitored by the Care Quality Commission – and Cornwall Council supports those that need improvement.
The council also has a domiciliary care agency, Corcare, which was set up to provide home care support for people living in rural areas not covered by others, and now steps in when care homes fail inspections or have financial problems.
However, care homes are under financial pressure, as is Corcare, because the Labour government is taxing them for employing people, by increasing National Insurance. The cost of providing care services has risen dramatically because of increases in the energy costs to heat the homes, and inflation on lots of services and inputs which they rely on, including fuel to enable staff to visit clients in rural areas.
However, most people who need care are still at home, being cared for by family and friends, who in turn are supported by the rest of the community. In Cornwall our halls, chapels, churches, WIs and other groups are fantastic, but these organisations are struggling with increased cost of heating and maintenance.
There are no grants to help them run their premises, as Labour have now stopped the Shared Prosperity Fund and other grants, which these organisations used to access funds to carry out repairs, improvements and refurbishments, whilst local fundraising is becoming more difficult due to the cost of living crisis.
After watching the film, I learnt that Pauline Collins had passed away the previous week, ironically whilst living in a care home in London. She had been suffering from Parkinsons Disease, a debilitating disease which slowly erodes people’s quality of life.
It’s important that people needing care get visits from former colleagues, friends and relations, although I know it can be challenging. However, research has shown that they benefit from a kind compassionate word or touch, or just someone’s presence.
