VISITORS have the opportunity to become immersed in an enchanting winter lantern experience at The Lost Gardens of Heligan, near St Austell.
The award-winning Heligan Night Garden returns for another season of wonder and beauty. Visitors can journey through the magical garden trail exploring woodlands and gardens beautifully lit with installations and lanterns.
They can discover glittering tunnels of light, trees lit from within and enchanting larger-than-life wildlife lanterns celebrating the Heligan gardens and estate.
Throughout the garden trail, there’ll be a feast for the senses with hot food, winter warmers, sweet treats and hot chocolate. There will be a chance to gather round fire pits to toast marshmallows, enjoy mulled wine and listen to nature’s winter melody.
This year the gardens have partnered with the Liverpool Lantern company, who will be creating charming replicas of some of Heligan’s residents in lantern form.
For more infomation on the Heligan Night Garden, visit: www.heligan.com/events/events-at-heligan/heligan-night-garden/
