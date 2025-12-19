A BIRDWATCHING fieldtrip around the harbour at Mevagissey resulted in 16 species of bird being spotted.
The event was organised by Rowena Castillo-Nicholls, founder and chair of Connect with Nature, RSPB Kernow local group leader and publicity officer for Cornwall Bird Watching and Preservation Society. Rob Nicholls was the fieldtrip leader.
Twenty-one nature and wildlife enthusiasts attended the event and among the species seen were great black-backed gulls, great northern divers, oystercatchers and turnstones.
After the fieldtrip, the group enjoyed a Christmas lunch and a wildlife quiz at the Harbour Tavern in the village. Sam Goldsworthy, Ryan Goldsworthy, Vyv Scawen and Mike Scawen were the winners of the quiz, while Susan Andrewartha was the winner of the most festive Christmas jumper contest.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.