As Cornwall prepares for the festive season, families will be looking forward to quality time in nature, or taking in a walk to start the new year, in the spells of sunshine which appear between the rain showers which have hit the Duchy. While a smattering of snow is looking unlikely in anything other than a liquid form, Cornwall’s coniferous forests can provide a slice of Lapland for some festive fun.
Whenever you decide to take the walk, Cornwall static caravan sales provider Away Resorts has solved the ‘wherever’, having compiled the five best walking routes for festive forests, identifying the walks lined with fir trees, spruces, pines and other conifers.
Davidstow Woods
Set just north of Bodmin Moors, Davidstow Woods offers a festive atmosphere thanks to its stretches of evergreen conifers. Expect winding woodland tracks, peaceful clearings and a carpet of pine needles underfoot. This route is ideal for a winter wander, with firs and spruces creating a naturally festive backdrop. While there are no formal parking facilities, visitors can take advantage of ample roadside parking nearby.
Halvana Plantation
Halvana Plantation provides a woodland escape where conifer plantations line the paths, creating a sheltered, wintry feel. The walk takes visitors through rows of pines and larches, offering a refreshing contrast to the surrounding open moorland. Visitors might also see some of the 'wild' Bodmin Moor ponies in the forest. Find parking places near the access gates to the woodland.
Cardinham Woods
Cardinham Woods is renowned for its towering Douglas firs and spruce trees. Over the festive season, the forest feels especially atmospheric, with winding trails that weave between some of the county’s tallest trees. The woodland rolls along a scenic stream, located just 10 minutes outside Bodmin. Visitors can find iconic viewpoints, local wildlife, and hidden Cornish history with the remnants of a former lead mine and an ancient clapper bridge.
Ethy Wood
Ethy Wood offers a peaceful woodland stroll, marked by pockets of mature conifers interspersed with broadleaf trees. The evergreens add a festive touch to the landscape, particularly in winter. Expect quiet paths, shaded glades and views towards the nearby estuary. There are no formal parking facilities, but you can walk to the wood from the hamlet of St Winnow or from the village of Lerryn.
Herodsfoot Forest
A secluded former mining valley now reclaimed by nature, Herodsfoot Forest features extensive conifer plantations that create a distinctly wintry walking experience. Trails pass through rows of pine and spruce, with occasional breaks offering glimpses of the surrounding hills. Ideal for walkers looking for a peaceful festive woodland setting away from busier sites. Visitors can walk to the wood from the village of Herodsfoot.
Kate Watts, spokesperson for Away Resorts, said: “Cornwall is magical at this time of year, and its conifer-lined woodland walks really capture the spirit of the season. Whether you’re looking for a peaceful festive escape or a brisk frosty hike, these forests offer a beautiful backdrop for visitors to Cornwall to enjoy nature across the festive period, while exploring the quieter side of Cornwall”.
