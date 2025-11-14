AROUND 80 people braved wet weather for the annual Eden Project Sleep Out where they were joined by the Pride of Britain Awards 2025 South West fundraiser of the year, Rhys Wynne-Jones.
The event saw participants attempting to sleep underneath the canopy of the link building between the biomes at the tourist attraction, near St Austell.
The sleep out offers a brief insight into what it is like to sleep outside and raises funds and awareness for homelessness charities the Amber Foundation and St Petrocs.
For Rhys, known as the Nightchurch Pianist, the event marked a full circle moment. Having been helped by St Petrocs, he has recently found a home, providing a real example of the impact the charities supported at the sleep out have.
Participants were treated to a stirring performance from Rhys, who uses his talents to help others, with recent sold-out concerts raising more than £26,000.
The evening also featured musical numbers from the Notability Community Choir and Carclaze Voices and inspiring stories from the sector and those affected by homelessness. The Eden Project’s chefs were also on hand to guide attendees through cookery workshops.
Speaking at the event, Rhys said: “It’s an honour to be invited to such an important event at the Eden Project. Events like this are so significant in helping people who are experiencing homelessness, but also allows people to gain a small understanding of what being homeless is like.
“St Petrocs and the piano saved my life. I made a decision that I wanted to help others who were in my situation and if it wasn’t for St Petrocs, that would not have been possible. With their help, I’ve now got my own home today. I’ll always be there for them and help with fundraising in any way I can.”
Dan James, the Eden Project’s development director, said: “Every year the sleep out is an example of why our work as a charity matters. Bringing people together at this event to learn about the realities of homelessness and support those affected is so important.
“We are incredibly grateful to everyone who braved the weather, and to Rhys for joining us. We’re proud to continue to support the Amber Foundation and St Petrocs and are inspired by the difference they make in our communities.”
Many hundreds of participants have shown solidarity with those who are affected by homelessness over the years, raising more than £100,000 since the sleep out started.
A spokesperson for the sleep out said: “Recent statistics from the Museum of Homelessness showed that the number of people who died while homeless in the UK reached a record high of 1,611 last year.
“The official statistics also showed that the number of people rough sleeping in England rose by 20 per cent last year, whilst numbers living in temporary accommodation across the UK are also at record levels, meaning that events like the Eden Project Sleep Out are more crucial than ever.
“For more information on the Eden Project’s charitable mission, see www.edenproject.com/mission.”
