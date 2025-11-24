A MAN in Bodmin was arrested after intercepted post led to suspicions of the supply of cannabis at a property in the town.
Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police’s Bodmin Neighbourhood Team attended an address in the town to complete a drugs search under the misuse of drugs act.
The investigations came after Royal Mail and the Border Force intercepted two packages containing cannabis, with enquiries leading police to another address in Bodmin where a male suspect was located.
After finding cannabis following police searches of both properties, the male suspect was arrested on suspicion of being concerned with the supply of a Class B drug, namely cannabis, and later bailed while further investigations take place.
Police have said that anyone experiencing issues of anti-social behaviour in the area should report it to them on 101, or 999 if it is an emergency or alternatively, to contact Crimestoppers.
