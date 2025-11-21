The figure comes from a calculation produced by the National Churches Trust, using HM Treasury’s methodology to evaluate the real-world impact of community projects.
The research highlights the wider role of churches across the UK, showing they collectively contribute £55-billion a year in social value, essentially the cost the government would incur to provide the same services.
It also found that every £1 invested in churches produces £16 in social benefits. The National Churches Trust now allows individual churches to measure their local impact, and St Martin’s results are impressive.
The Church of England parish serves around 300 adults and 60 children. Churchwarden and treasurer of St Martin’s Church, Mike Sturgess, said: “As one of the largest churches in Cornwall, I expected to see a large number when we calculated the church’s annual social value, but I was staggered by the £1,534,000 that the calculation produced.”
St Martin’s volunteers and staff provide a wide range of community services. Its Christians Against Poverty debt hub covers South East Cornwall, helping 47 new clients in 2024 and securing £267,555 in debt repaid or written off.
The church also helps runs youth clubs, toddler groups, after-school supper clubs, parenting courses, school mentoring, as well as a drop-in café. Additionally, a support group helps young men dealing with addiction or mental health challenges.
“This research confirms churches are vital community hubs,” added Mike. “Even a small village church might generate £100,000 in social value each year. At St Martin’s, our volunteers and activities touch hundreds of lives every week.”
