New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Cornwall’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: Upper Deck Bar And Restaurant at Upperdeck Bar And Restaurant, Falmouth Marina, North Parade, Falmouth; rated on November 3
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 3: The Edgcumbe Arms at Edgcumbe Arms Hotel, Cremyll, Torpoint, Cornwall; rated on November 3
• Rated 2: Halfway House Pub & Kitchen at Halfway House, Polbathic, Torpoint, Cornwall; rated on November 3