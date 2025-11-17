Those who follow my comments (rantings) about the falling standards of news reporting will know I've said this before. Some 'news' editors prefer controversy, outrageous comment and purveyors of 'alternative truth' because they provoke reaction and drive ratings. In doing this they abandon responsible reporting and step onto a slippery slope which ends like this. And, worse, give those 'fake news', snake-oil salesmen who benefit from the 'oxygen of publicity' they're accorded a golden opportunity to bask in the warm glow of victimhood. This is a double blow against integrity in news reporting and an undeserved double benefit for the far-right. Gifting Trump a ‘win’ in these circumstances is an achievement of almost unimaginable incompetence.