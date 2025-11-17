THE BBC crisis should have been averted.
The previous government attempted to muzzle and control it through a series of overtly political appointments. However, the Beeb’s failure is what happens when the media becomes more concerned with ratings than integrity; when journalism is driven by telling 'stories' rather than seeking truth; when broadcasters prefer to reward unprincipled attention-seekers than calm, rational truth-seekers.
Those who follow my comments (rantings) about the falling standards of news reporting will know I've said this before. Some 'news' editors prefer controversy, outrageous comment and purveyors of 'alternative truth' because they provoke reaction and drive ratings. In doing this they abandon responsible reporting and step onto a slippery slope which ends like this. And, worse, give those 'fake news', snake-oil salesmen who benefit from the 'oxygen of publicity' they're accorded a golden opportunity to bask in the warm glow of victimhood. This is a double blow against integrity in news reporting and an undeserved double benefit for the far-right. Gifting Trump a ‘win’ in these circumstances is an achievement of almost unimaginable incompetence.
Lloyds chose to declare war on Penzance. But we’ve formed a campaign team to challenge its decision to shut up shop on January 21 next year, and took to the streets last Saturday.
It’s benefitted from our custom and took £37-billion of taxpayers’ money to bail it out when in crisis in 2008. Over 33,000 customers in the constituency. Over 1,000 dependent on the Penzance branch. They know, if they go other banks will follow. Leaving west Cornwall with no banking – other than the flimsy sticking plaster of ‘community banking’ visits.
The brilliant business community of Penzance has maintained and promoted the vitality of our town. But a sustainable banking sector is integral. Lloyds has at least another two years of lease at the iconic town centre building it has occupied for the past century. Bank execs must think again, and at the very least, pause, work with our community and negotiate a softer landing. They can of course and we would encourage them to negotiate renewal. But if they won’t, they’ll have a fight on their hands.
I have tabled a second Commons motion calling on the Chancellor of the Exchequer to combat widening inequality as she seeks to plug the hole in public finances. Working people and those on low incomes should not be asked to bail out those who don’t need it.
Why does the government hand out more than £200-billion of public money each year in tax relief to wealthy folk when working families pay more and have credit cut and child benefit capped?
My motion calls on the Chancellor to stop this. To instead to back our NHS, deliver the homes we need, and invest in our children’s future.
This follows last week’s motion urging the Chancellor to really combat widening inequality and to promote progressive tax justice.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.