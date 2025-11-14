AS we enter the colder seasons here in South East Cornwall, it’s important to look after our health.
Whether that’s physical or mental, I know that this time of year can be a difficult one for staying fit and healthy. I’m committed to ensuring that people across our communities can access the healthcare services they need, especially at this time of year.
One of my top priorities is making sure that people in South East Cornwall can access the mental health support they need, when they need it. For too long, rural communities like ours have struggled to get the right support, with long waits, long travel times and services that don’t always reflect local priorities.
We’ve already seen how powerful local services can be. When I visited Livewire in Saltash, a brilliant music and youth organisation, I saw how creative support helps young people build confidence, tackle anxiety, and connect with others. Music is incredibly important for self-expression and mental health, and it was fantastic to hear that ex-students were in the band and working the sound desk for ‘Rocking By The River’. I understand how important youth services are. Livewire has done amazing things and should be commended for their fundraising efforts.
For our veterans, many of whom live in smaller towns and rural areas, access to timely, tailored care is critical. The government agrees with me and is committed to improving mental health and housing support for those who’ve served. I welcome the announcement of a nationwide network of veterans support centres as part of a new Veterans Strategy aimed at improving access to services for former Armed Forces personnel. I’ve spoken in Parliament to make sure those national pledges deliver here on the ground.
I’ve also recently met with the Samaritans, who do a fantastic job helping people find the right support. We discussed their ongoing campaign calling for mandatory suicide prevention training for emergency services. I know that Cornwall Fire and Rescue attended 143 suicides or attempted suicides between 2020-2024. They currently commission Health Cornwall to teach Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training for staff, and I support the Samaritans campaign to deliver mandatory training for all emergency service workers.
Labour’s wider 10-Year Health Plan will also make a difference for South East Cornwall. Neighbourhood Health Centres will bring together GP services, diagnostics, mental health support, and social care - all under one roof, with extended hours and local access. In a region like ours, where public transport can be a barrier and hospitals are far away, that shift towards community-based care is vital.
None of this happens without political will, funding, and strong local representation. I’ll keep doing everything I can to make sure South East Cornwall gets its fair share - and that Westminster understands the needs of our local communities.
If you have ideas or experiences you’d like to share, I’d love to hear from you. Please get in touch via email [email protected]
