We’ve already seen how powerful local services can be. When I visited Livewire in Saltash, a brilliant music and youth organisation, I saw how creative support helps young people build confidence, tackle anxiety, and connect with others. Music is incredibly important for self-expression and mental health, and it was fantastic to hear that ex-students were in the band and working the sound desk for ‘Rocking By The River’. I understand how important youth services are. Livewire has done amazing things and should be commended for their fundraising efforts.