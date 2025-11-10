One well-known idiom I appreciate is: ‘Say what you mean, and mean what you say,’ because sometimes as an MP, it really is best just to keep things simple.
I was elected based on three clear pledges – to revitalise towns, support jobs and prosperity and tackle the Cornish housing crisis – providing the right homes in the right places, supported by the right infrastructure.
So, I am pleased to have already delivered towards these, a relatively short way into my term - including several positive results in Newquay.
The Labour government has already funded a refurbishment at Newquay Health Centre which will enable more appointments - though there is of course still much more to be done to futureproof GP capacity in Newquay. I have also delivered the promises made at my Tourism Summit - details of which you can find in the towns section of my website. This included multiple ways to support businesses in the town, and I know that many businesses are now waiting with bated breath ahead of the budget to see exactly what business rates reform will look like.
Across all political issues, a common frustration I hear is that some MPs and councillors are seemingly unable to work cooperatively across parties to best serve the public. I am determined to break that mould.
For example, I have enjoyed working with Green mayor Drew Creek, as well as Lib Dem councillor Joanna Kenny, and Independent councillor John Fitter to formulate the best approach for safeguarding residents’ parking provision in Newquay. We are against the potential privatisation of car parking – which of course our Labour activist Jessie Jacobs led a resounding victory on earlier this year, again, working with Drew and others cross-Party – and advocating for a "residents-first" model.
Longer term, I continue to champion efforts to move Narrowcliff Surgery, and create a new Park and Ride at Quintrell Downs, and I am also working with The Duchy of Cornwall to support plans for a new sports pitch at Nansledan. This could be a boon for sports teams in our constituency and beyond – a potential solution for a desperate shortage of facilities for teams to play on.
The Duchy and Cornwall Council alike have been good listeners on the recent 20 mph and crossings campaign I worked on with local residents.
With all that work well underway, Nansledan is starting to look like a good example of housing growth supported by good infrastructure – a very marked contrast to the unsustainable examples we have seen in the past – a newer, placemaking approach which I hope other landowners and developers can take note of as we deliver the homes Cornwall needs.
And this fits neatly with my housing pledge – because while I support this government committing to build 1.5-million homes, we must get it right and tackling the Cornish housing crisis is far from just a numbers game. A shortage of the right housing is one of the most pressing issues for my constituents, with issues including a lack of supply, and over 20,000 people on Cornwall Council’s waiting list.
I am already in talks with stakeholders and local people about how to marry up planned housing growth in Roche with improvements to infrastructure which will benefit local people. I said what I wanted to do, I am delivering it, and I will always keep constituents updated – but I always need you to play your part, so please do get in touch with me with any other suggestions or feedback.
