The Labour government has already funded a refurbishment at Newquay Health Centre which will enable more appointments - though there is of course still much more to be done to futureproof GP capacity in Newquay. I have also delivered the promises made at my Tourism Summit - details of which you can find in the towns section of my website. This included multiple ways to support businesses in the town, and I know that many businesses are now waiting with bated breath ahead of the budget to see exactly what business rates reform will look like.