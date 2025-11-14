I made the case for Cornwall’s incredible return on investment and how vital this funding has been to organisations like Cleaner Seas Group in Bude and WATT Electric Vehicles. I also raised the Family Farm Tax, urging officials to rethink the policy and instead adopt alternative proposals, such as those by CenTax and the NFU, which would actually raise more revenue but protect those family farms being put at risk. I’m pleased to say the Minister was very receptive, and we’re hoping for real investment at the Budget in just a couple weeks. I’ll keep working cross-party to ensure we secure a fair replacement before the Budget is finalised.