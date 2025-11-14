SOME early mornings are worth it. At 5.36am on November 11 —Armistice Day — I caught the first train from Truro to London. It was the Poppy Train, carrying wreaths from across the South West to Paddington for the national Remembrance Service.
This year’s journey was especially poignant. 2025 marks 80 years since the end of World War Two and 200 years of passenger rail travel. So, we honoured those who served and remembered the vital role railways played during wartime.
At Truro Station, I presented a wreath alongside the Town Crier, consort, and the chair of Cornwall Council. That wreath travelled on the train with us to London, where it joined others from across the rail network at the War Memorial, ready for the morning service attended by the Queen.
On the journey, I thought about the Remembrance Sunday services I attended in both Falmouth and Truro. Despite the wind and rain, spirits were not dampened, and the turnout was impressive. Everyone – from those who paraded to those who came to pay their respects – pushed on through the weather. The poppy petals falling into the nave at Truro Cathedral and the lone piper playing the Lament were particularly moving.
Cornwall has one of the highest concentrations of veterans in England. In Truro and Falmouth alone, more than 4,400 people have served in the UK Armed Forces, and around 4,160 households include a veteran – 10.2% of all homes here. These figures show the strength and importance of our local veteran community.
I came to Cornwall nearly twenty years ago as a military wife and it made me far more aware of the huge role played by our armed forces and veterans.
That is why I welcome the new Veterans Strategy announced by this government.
Recognition must go beyond annual services. The plan includes £27-million for VALOUR Support Hubs, offering advice on health, housing, employment, and wellbeing. There is dedicated funding to end veteran homelessness, financial recognition for LGBT veterans, and new initiatives to celebrate and support women who have served. As well as a clean energy jobs pilot that will help veterans retrain for future careers, ensuring the skills they gained in service can continue to help power our country.
Alongside this, Labour’s £9-billion Defence Housing Strategy will bring 36,000 military homes that were privatised by the Conservative government and suffered from lack of investment, back into public ownership. Thousands more will also be upgraded and veterans given priority access to new homes built on surplus Defence land. Here in Truro and Falmouth, 29 Service Family Accommodation homes will be upgraded. Across Cornwall, there are 613. That’s welcome news for the families who live in poor accommodation that will now be improved.
Remembrance Day reminds us of duty, courage, and community. Cornwall has the second-highest concentration of veterans in the country. Looking after our veteran community is important, and I will be working to make sure Cornwall’s veterans access all the government has to offer.
