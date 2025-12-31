At the age of 20, Mary was employed by Elizabeth Jane Sowden as a ‘General Domestic Servant’ at number 7 Dean Street, which was demolished to make way for the Town Council offices. Before she was married, Elizabeth Jane Mutton had previously travelled to South Africa with her married sister and brother-in-law, Emillie and Samuel Sowden. Emillie died in South Africa in 1894 aged only 40 and eighteen months later, Elizabeth Jane Mutton married her widowed brother-in-law Samuel John Phillips Sowden. Samuel was a successful Draper who was elected Mayor of Bloemfontein in 1896 but died after less than two years in office. This prompted Elizabeth to return to Liskeard where she signed a lease on number 7 Dean Street and was so well provided for, she was able to employ Mary Jane Prynn.