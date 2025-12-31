MARY Jane Prynn was baptised in Liskeard May 1, 1881, and grew up with her nine siblings at number 20 Trevecca Cottages, on the St Cleer Road, her father was a ‘Railroad Labourer’.
At the age of 20, Mary was employed by Elizabeth Jane Sowden as a ‘General Domestic Servant’ at number 7 Dean Street, which was demolished to make way for the Town Council offices. Before she was married, Elizabeth Jane Mutton had previously travelled to South Africa with her married sister and brother-in-law, Emillie and Samuel Sowden. Emillie died in South Africa in 1894 aged only 40 and eighteen months later, Elizabeth Jane Mutton married her widowed brother-in-law Samuel John Phillips Sowden. Samuel was a successful Draper who was elected Mayor of Bloemfontein in 1896 but died after less than two years in office. This prompted Elizabeth to return to Liskeard where she signed a lease on number 7 Dean Street and was so well provided for, she was able to employ Mary Jane Prynn.
Mary Jane’s next recorded position was in 1911, as ‘Housemaid’ to Elizabeth Finnimore, a 74-year-old widow living on ‘Private Means’. Although she was born and lived in Liskeard for most of her life, Elizabeth had moved to number 88 Coronation Street, Bristol. A move possibly prompted by the death of her husband, Rev. W.H. Finnimore, in Bodmin Lunatic Asylum aged only 46. A further tragedy occurred in Bristol when Elizabeth’s only daughter, Kathleen Mary Elizabeth Finnimore, died in Bristol Lunatic Asylum aged only 27. Elizabeth returned to Liskeard where she died aged 80 on March 3, 1917 and is buried in Lanchard Cemetery, Station Road, alongside her husband, William H Finnimore, United Methodist Free Church Minister in 1864-66 and 1878/79.
On the night of the census taken on June 19, 1921 the only person living in the 13-roomed Trewithan House, Greenbank Lane, was Mary Jane Prynn, now aged 40, unmarried, and employed by Mr. R. Brown as a ‘Domestic Servant’. On August 10, 1921 the Western Morning News reported that ‘In Bankruptcy, Reginald Brown of Trewithan, Liskeard, Cornwall’ was the subject of a ‘Receiving order made July 29, 1921. Date and place of first meeting, August 18, 1921 at 3pm, at 7 Buckland Terrace, Plymouth. Date of public examination, September 16, 1921’. I very much hope that Mary Jane received the wages due to her.
Mary Jane died in Liskeard in the first quarter of 1940 aged 59, having witnessed some interesting events in the lives of her various employers.
By Brian Oldham, Liskeard Museum volunteer and Bard of the Gorsedh Kernow
