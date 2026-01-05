The South West’s landscape has been transformed at the start of 2026, as snow has decorated the Duchy. The New Year was ushered in with plenty of wintery weather, and now the Met Office has announced that there is more to come!
Over the coming days, (January 5 and January 6) Devon and Cornwall are set for three yellow weather warnings for snow and ice, with two of them even overlapping.
Today (January 5), the national meteorological service has warned residents that ‘ice and snow may cause some disruption to travel overnight’.
A spokesperson explained: “Scattered sleet and snow showers will continue to feed southwards through Monday afternoon and evening, particularly near western coasts but occasionally spreading farther inland. Whilst not all areas will be affected, some small snow accumulations will be possible.
“Snow showers are expected to push further inland across Wales, parts of northwest England, the West Midlands and southwest England during Sunday afternoon and evening. Along windward coasts, some rain and sleet is likely, but inland showers will fall as snow. Whilst not all locations in the warning area will see snow, one to three centimeters could develop in many places by Monday morning, with the potential for five to eight centimeters to build up in a few locations, particularly across inland and higher parts of Wales. Icy stretches are likely to form widely.”
The conditions continue into Monday night and Tuesday morning, with ‘scattered sleet and snow showers, and icy patches’ forming.
The Met Office has advised residents to take extra precautions during the icy period.
The spokesperson added: “Snowy, wintry weather can cause delays and make driving conditions dangerous. Keep yourself and others safe by planning your route, giving yourself extra time for your journey. Check for road closures or delays to public transport and amend plans if necessary.
“Keep yourself and your family safe when it is icy. Plan to leave the house at least five minutes earlier than normal. Not needing to rush, reduces your risk of accidents, slips, and falls.
“If you need to make a journey on foot, try to use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery. Similarly, if cycling, try and stick to main roads which are more likely to have been treated.
“Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.
“If driving, make sure you have some essentials in your car in the event of any delays (e.g., warm clothing, food, water, a blanket, a torch, ice scraper/de icer, a warning triangle, high visibility vest and an in-car phone charger).
“Be prepared for weather warnings to change: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.