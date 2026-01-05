“Snow showers are expected to push further inland across Wales, parts of northwest England, the West Midlands and southwest England during Sunday afternoon and evening. Along windward coasts, some rain and sleet is likely, but inland showers will fall as snow. Whilst not all locations in the warning area will see snow, one to three centimeters could develop in many places by Monday morning, with the potential for five to eight centimeters to build up in a few locations, particularly across inland and higher parts of Wales. Icy stretches are likely to form widely.”