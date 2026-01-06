POLICE are hunting a masked suspect after a wave of graffiti attacks hit towns and villages across South East Cornwall over the Christmas period, leaving residents angry and demanding answers.
Devon and Cornwall Police say they are investigating 15 incidents of criminal damage carried out on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day, all believed to have taken place late at night or in the early hours when streets were quiet.
The attacks targeted both public and private property in Polbathic, Seaton, Downderry, Hessenford, Widegates, Crafthole and Looe. Walls, buildings and structures were defaced with repeated slogans including “AI will replace us all” and “AI will take our jobs”.
Officers believe the incidents are linked and have now released CCTV images of a masked individual they want to trace as a matter of urgency. Police say the person pictured may have vital information that could help identify those responsible and bring the spree to an end.
The vandalism has caused frustration for homeowners, businesses and community groups forced to clean up the damage during what should have been a festive period. Police have made it clear that criminal damage of this scale will not be tolerated and are stepping up efforts to identify those involved.
A spokesperson said officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw suspicious behaviour, people moving between locations late at night, or vehicles acting out of character in the affected areas over the three-day period.
Residents and business owners are being urged to review CCTV, doorbell and dashcam footage, even if something initially seemed insignificant at the time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the force website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 50250328700.
Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling freephone 0800 555111.
