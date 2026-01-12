FARMERS and residents across Bodmin Moor are being urged to attend a community-led event aimed at tackling the growing problem of dogs worrying livestock.
The upcoming evening, titled Working Together Across Bodmin Moor, is being organised by Devon and Cornwall Police alongside local community partners and is specifically aimed at those who farm, work and live on the Moor.
Members of the Liskeard and Bodmin Neighbourhood Policing Teams will be present and are encouraging local farmers to take part.
Dogs worrying livestock remains a serious and increasing issue across rural Cornwall, causing distress to animals, emotional strain for farmers and, in some cases, significant financial loss. Organisers say the event is focused on sharing practical experience, improving understanding and finding realistic, collaborative ways to reduce incidents.
Police officers will be joined by Trevor Wayborn, who will bring first-hand insight from working directly with farming communities. His contribution will focus on lived experience and practical measures that can help protect livestock while encouraging responsible dog ownership.
The event will take place on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, at Blisland Village Hall, starting at 7pm. It is expected to provide an opportunity for open discussion between farmers, residents and police, helping to strengthen communication and understanding across the Moor.
Police say working together is key to preventing livestock worrying and reducing conflict, stressing that enforcement alone cannot solve the issue. Instead, education, awareness and cooperation are seen as vital tools.
Places at the event are limited and those affected by livestock worrying, or concerned about the issue, are being urged to register in advance. The Devon and Cornwall Police Rural Affairs Team said they are looking forward to meeting members of the farming community and working together to protect livestock and livelihoods across Bodmin Moor.
