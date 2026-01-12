A NUMBER of schools are closed in Cornwall today (Monday) to deal with the damage left in the wake of Storm Goretti.
Cornwall Council states some schools are not able to re-open due to structural damage or other storm-related issues. Other schools may open later in the day to allow time for essential safety checks to take place.
Parents and carers are advised to check messages from their child’s school or the school’s website for the latest information before travelling.
It follows a number of schools and colleges in Cornwall having to shut on Friday or open later after sustaining damage on their sites during the storm.
Current school and college closures in Cornwall:
Monday, January 12 2026
- Archbishop Benson School - opening 10am
- Bodriggy Academy - closed
- Boskenwyn School - closed
- Camborne Science and International Academy - opening at 10am
- Coverack School - closed
- Curnow Lower School - opening at 10am (Upper School and Karder Hub open as usual)
- Cury School - closed
- Garras School - opening at 10am
- Germoe School - closed
- Godolphin School - opening at 10am
- Grampound with Creed School - opening at 10am
- Halwin School - closed
- Heamoor School - closed
- Humphry Davy School - closed
- Illogan School - opening at 10am
- Landewednack C P School - closed
- Marazion School - opening at 10am
- Mounts Bay Academy - closed
- Mousehole School - opening at 10.30am
- Mylor Bridge C P School - closed
- Nancledra School - closed
- Newlyn School - closed
- Parc Eglos School - opening at 10am
- Polwhele House School - closed (Years 3+ will move to online learning)
- Porthleven School - opening at 10am
- Portreath School - opening at 10am
- Sithney School - closed
- St Hilary School - closed
- St Keverne School - closed
- St Levan Primary School - closed
- St Michael's C of E School - closed
- Trannack Primary School - closed
