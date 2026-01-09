THE search is on once again for ‘unsung heroines’ in the St Austell area.
The St Austell and District Soroptimist International Club has been holding an Unsung Heroine Award event since 2016, on or close to International Women’s Day, March 8.
A spokeswoman said: “The purpose of this annual award is to showcase women who have made a significant difference to the lives of individuals and communities without recognition or reward. Businesses, organisations, charities and individuals are invited to nominate candidates. A panel of judges select a winner and a highly commended candidate.
“If you know of someone who truly deserves to be recognised as an ‘unsung heroine’, please email [email protected] no later than Friday, February 20.”
Shortlisted nominees will be invited to attend an award ceremony.
