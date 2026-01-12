A night of top-tier laughs is set to take place at Millbrook Village Hall on Friday, January 23.
The comedy event brings a stellar headline set from David Arnold, an award winning comedian who blends both mainstream and alternative styles of comedy in an original and very memorable way.
Since bursting onto the comedy scene in 2012, he has shared the stage with comedy royalty and performed for crowds in the UK and internationally on board some of the world's biggest cruise ships.
The host for the evening will be the ever-charismatic Will Skillington, who will be keeping the energy high and the jokes rolling.
They’ll be joined by a selection of local support acts, serving up fresh material and plenty of surprises.
For those looking for a good night of live comedy in the Rame Peninsula, the event is Pay What You Can with tiered options. Bar opens at 7pm, with the show starting at 8pm.
To book tickets, visit: www.outsavvy.com/event/31878/comedy-millbrook-village-hall-suzy-bennett
