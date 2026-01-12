PUPILS at Brunel Primary and Nursery Academy, Saltash, were given a valuable insight into the working lives of people in their local community after the school hosted a special Aspiration Day.
The school was buzzing with excitement as parents and members of the Saltash community stepped into classrooms to talk about their careers, offering children a first-hand look at the wide range of jobs carried out by people living and working nearby.
Fourteen volunteers took part, each sharing their personal career journeys and explaining what their roles involve on a day-to-day basis. Pupils heard from firefighters, police officers and police dog handlers, alongside artists, karate instructors, housing officers, engineers and healthcare professionals.
Visitors spoke openly about how they got into their chosen careers, the skills they use and the challenges they face, giving pupils a realistic and engaging picture of working life. Many brought practical demonstrations and examples into the classroom, helping to bring their jobs to life and spark curiosity among the children.
The sessions encouraged pupils to ask questions and think about their own ambitions, while highlighting there are many different routes to success. By meeting people from their own community, children were able to see that these careers are achievable and not just ideas from books or television.
One pupil said the day had opened their eyes to future possibilities, adding: “It showed me that there are lots of exciting things I could do when I’m older.”
Headteacher Darren Woolner said the event showed the strength of the school’s community links.
He said: “Meeting people who live and work locally helps children to see opportunities as real and achievable. We are extremely grateful to everyone who gave up their time.”
The school says events like Aspiration Day play an important role in raising aspirations, building confidence and helping pupils understand the world of work around them.
