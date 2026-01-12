A CORNISH sports facility has been left devastated after fresh criminal damage over the weekend caused extensive destruction and forced the cancellation of a football match.
Those who run Par Track said they were “extremely disappointed and angry” after discovering on Saturday that their football pitch had been deliberately damaged, believed to have been caused by an e-bike or motorbike being ridden across the surface.
The act has torn up large sections of the pitch, undoing months of painstaking work and leaving the surface unsafe for players. As a direct result, Sunday’s scheduled match had to be cancelled, dealing a blow to local grassroots football and the volunteers who support it.
In a statement, a spokesperson said: “We are extremely disappointed and angry to report that our football pitch at Par Track has been deliberately damaged. We spend thousands of pounds every year maintaining and improving our pitches so that grassroots football clubs can train and play matches in a safe and enjoyable environment.
“Acts like this undo months of hard work by the grounds team and place an unnecessary financial burden on our organisation. We will do everything we can to repair the pitch during the coming week, but this should never have been necessary.”
The incident has been reported to police and the organisation is appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
The damage comes just months after the facility was targeted by vandals in October. On Hallowe’en night, part of the athletics area was torched, setting fire to a high jump bed and its metal cover and causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.
“This facility exists for the benefit of the whole community,” the spokesperson added. “Please help us protect it by respecting the pitches and reporting reckless behaviour when you see it.”
