HISTORIC church bells silenced for half a century are set to ring out once again after a determined village fundraising effort brought them back from the brink.
The five bells of St Sampson’s Church will be restored to their tower on Monday (January 12), marking the culmination of a major community campaign to save one of South Hill’s most treasured landmarks.
Removed in November 2023 over safety concerns, the bells were taken down and transported to Taylors Bell Foundry, where they awaited restoration while funds were raised.
Faced with a £30,000 bill, the church rallied support from grant funders, donors and local events to secure the future of the historic ring. Key backing came from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, alongside Church Care, charitable trusts and individual supporters. Their combined efforts ensured the bells could be restored and rehung, safeguarding them for future generations.
Before they return to the tower, residents and visitors will get a rare chance to see the bells up close. They will be displayed on the floor of the church on Tuesday (January 13), offering a glimpse of artefacts that have shaped village life for centuries. Just days later, on Friday 16 January, the bells are due to sound again, ending a silence that has lasted 50 years.
The ring includes four bells cast in 1698 by John Pennington and John Stadler, along with a tenor bell added in 1831 by William and Charles Pannell. Each carries inscriptions bearing the names of local people from their time, making them a unique record of South Hill’s past as well as instruments of worship.
Local excitement is already building. One neighbour said residents were “very excited to hear them again”, describing the return of the bells as a powerful reminder of shared history and community spirit.
Church representatives say the project highlights how heritage, when valued and supported, can once again take its place at the heart of everyday life.
