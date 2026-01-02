IN researching the history of Davidstow Airfield – I know, there’s not much on TV these days – the story of the so-called “gold plane” which went into the sea off Cornwall cropped up and certainly warranted further investigation.
As was noted in an earlier column, the airfield was only active for a couple of years in the Second World War and was regularly beset by bad weather. It only takes a short visit to the site today to see how bleak it must have been then.
The plane in question was a Vickers Warwick aircraft, flight number HF980 ‘J’. The incident involving the plane occurred in April 1944 off the north coast of the county, with some debate about where it actually happened.
Tragically, all the people on board were lost. The rumours were that it was carrying a number of special agents and a quantity of gold bullion.
The crash is considered a “classic deniable accident” by official agencies.
However, retired policeman Derek Fowkes investigated the incident in a BBC documentary in 1977 and concluded the plane was lost due to sabotage and that there was a subsequent cover-up. A theory is that there was an explosive device on board to stop the plane, at a critical moment for security before D-Day, from reaching the Mediterranean.
While the facts of the case remain contested, it’s clear the plane exploded just off the coast. The gold (if it was really on board) was seemingly destined for Algeria via Gibraltar but, of course, it’s never been found.
It might be enough to persuade my pal Rog to get the budgie-smugglers out and have a dip – what could go wrong?
It’s probable that this will remain one of those unsolved mysteries but it’s a good story for visitors. And it sounds like it’d make a pretty good film. Watch this space.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.