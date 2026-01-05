This might be one reason why, to the more compassionate cynics out there, the debate around lifting the two-child benefit cap can feel slightly hollow: When policy on poverty is judged by movement near the centre of the distribution, the depth of hardship at the bottom remains largely invisible. Now, I will be the first to admit favouring a “whatever genuinely works” approach to the emotive debate around the two-child benefit cap. But the evidence is clear: Cash support remains the most direct and effective way of reducing poverty, not just because of its tautological impact on those aggregate income figures but because it reduces scarcity stress. Well-designed services – from breakfast clubs and holiday provision, to childcare and early-years support – are essential in preventing hardship becoming entrenched and long-lasting. The real test, however, is not whether policies move a headline metric, but whether they reach those at the sharpest edge of insecurity – not just because it’s the right thing to do, but because it is destitution, above all else, which has impacted our sense of pride in our country.