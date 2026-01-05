We welcome the government’s Animal Welfare Strategy. My constituency office was raided and occupied by Hunt supporters and my family and I threatened when I stood ground to help get the Hunting Act into law in 2004. Then there were as many opinions as people engaged in the debate about how to curb the ‘rights’ of those who get pleasure from chasing wildlife to their death for sport. The Act was therefore a compromise. Hunt supporters taunted they could "get around" the ban. And indeed, that's what it seems many have been doing. This must stop.