From April 2026, the new contract will prioritise urgent and complex care. The £4 billion NHS dentistry budget will be better targeted, delivering value for taxpayers and better outcomes for patients. Under the new system, someone with multiple decayed teeth will get a single, tailored package of care, including prevention advice, rather than being bounced between fragmented appointments. This could save patients up to £225 in fees, while dentists are properly paid for the work they do.