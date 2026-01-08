THE town of Looe is set to benefit from a fresh look at its rich and varied past with the launch of a new heritage trail, designed to boost tourism, encourage exploration and help residents reconnect with the town’s history.
The project, led by Looe Town Council, has seen the installation of five newly-designed heritage sign boards at key locations across the town. The new signs replace existing boards that were installed more than 20 years ago and had become increasingly outdated, both in design and content.
Funded through Cornwall Council’s Town Regeneration Investment Programme (TRIP), part of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, the scheme forms part of a wider effort to enhance Looe’s town centre and strengthen its appeal as a destination for visitors throughout the year.
The new heritage trail highlights Looe’s unique maritime heritage, historic landmarks and cultural stories, guiding people through both East and West Looe. The signs have been installed at Hannafore, West Looe, Looe Library and Community Hub, East Looe by the Guildhall, and along the Seafront, creating an accessible route that encourages people to explore beyond the main thoroughfares.
Designed by graphic designer Nick Dell’Anno and produced by Parc Signs Ltd, the boards combine a modern visual style with carefully researched historical content.
In addition to the physical signs, a new free printed heritage trail map is being produced, making it easy for residents and visitors alike to follow the trail at their own pace. This addition is expected to encourage more footfall around the town, supporting local businesses as visitors spend more time exploring Looe’s shops, cafés and attractions.
A key feature of the project is its digital element. Each sign includes a QR code which links directly to a dedicated heritage trail section on the Visit Looe website. Scanning the code allows users to access more detailed information about each point of interest, including additional stories and historical context.
This approach not only provides a richer visitor experience but also offers flexibility for the future, as online content can be updated without the need to replace physical signage. It ensures Looe’s story can continue to grow and evolve as new research and material becomes available.
Mayor of Looe, Cllr Stephen Remington, said the project was an important step in presenting the town’s heritage to a modern audience.
“It’s great to see the new signs going up around Looe,” he said. “The town council is really grateful to the Looe Old Cornwall Society for their invaluable help during the project. Their knowledge helped ensure the information is accurate, relevant and truly reflects the town’s story.”
As well as celebrating local history, the new heritage trail is expected to deliver tangible benefits for Looe’s economy. By improving wayfinding and interpretation, the trail encourages visitors to spend longer in the town, supporting local shops, cafés and attractions and helping spread footfall more evenly across different areas.
The sign boards have already been installed with full trail information available online. Printed maps are available to pick up from Looe Library and Community Hub.
