THE Met Office has upgraded its weather warning for Cornwall to red as more information emerges of the impact that Storm Goretti is likely to have upon its arrival.
From 4pm until 11pm today, the Met Office forecasters, in issuing the red weather warning for wind, which suggests there is a potential danger to life, have said that some exposed areas could see winds of up to 100 miles per hour.
It is expected that Storm Goretti will bring dangerous stormy winds for a time through Thursday evening.
In the updated warning, the Met Office stated: “Storm Goretti will bring a period of exceptionally strong northwesterly winds to the Isles of Scilly and parts of Cornwall on Thursday evening, with peak gusts of 80 to 100 mph or more in exposed areas.
“Winds are expected to increase rapidly from 30 to 40 mph with violent gusts that may persist for two to three hours before easing. Winds will remain strong with the broader yellow warning in force until Friday morning.In addition, very large waves will bring dangerous conditions to some coastal areas.”
A yellow weather warning is also in place for wind beyond the ending of the red weather warning until 8am tomorrow (January 9).
The most dangerous conditions could be seen at sea, where the Met Office have said that winds could reach ‘Hurricane Force 12’ on the Beaufort scale, the highest category of wind speed.
Met Office advice
- Keep yourself and others safe; avoid travelling by road during potentially dangerous conditions. It is not safe to drive in these conditions.
- Don't risk injury to others or damage to your property. If you can do so safely, check for loose items outside your home and secure them. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds, and fences.
- Being outside in high winds makes you vulnerable to injury. Stay indoors if you can.
- People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.
- If you live or work on the coast, beware of large waves, even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.
- Stay up to date with the weather forecast for your area and follow advice from emergency services and local authorities.
