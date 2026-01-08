RAIL services will be suspended in Cornwall this evening (Thursday, January 8) until Friday morning,due to Storm Goretti lashing the region. All trains will stop after reaching their final destination before 6pm.
Services in Devon between Exeter and Okehampton and Exeter and Barnstaple will stop after the final services return to Exeter before 6pm. Passengers planning to travel on these routes are advised to travel earlier in the day in order to complete their journey. Online journey planners are being updated.
GWR will continue to operate as many trains as possible on all other routes but the severe weather may lead to short notice changes and cancellations.
Passengers are advised to check both their outward and return journey before setting out.
Early morning services on Friday, January 9 may also be affected on these routes, with short-notice cancellations possible.
Network Rail engineers will be on standby in key locations to clear any fallen trees and debris from the railway as quickly as possible to keep passengers moving.
Network Rail engineers will be working hard inspecting key drainage sites to make sure they’re clear of obstructions, checking points heating equipment (points can jam in snowy conditions and organising extra runs of Snow and Ice Treatment Trains
they will also be arranging chainsaw gangs to be on shift through the storm to remove blockages and checking tunnels for low-hanging icicles.
Marcus Jones, managing director for Network Rail’s Western route, said: “There will be challenging conditions through this evening and tomorrow on parts of the network owing to Storm Goretti, and we’ll be doing all we can alongside our train operator colleagues to keep passengers moving safely throughout.
"If you’re planning to travel this evening or tomorrow, please make sure you check your journey beforehand by visiting your train operator’s website or National Rail Enquiries. If you’re travelling in Cornwall or between Exeter and Barnstaple or Okehampton this evening, please travel earlier and plan ahead as services will be suspended from 6pm onwards owing to the forecast conditions.”
GWR managing director Mark Hopwood said: "Unfortunately, the expected conditions mean that we have had to close some of our routes for the safety of all – and due to the road conditions, we are not able to provide replacement transport – so please travel earlier today, or tomorrow to avoid being caught out.
“May I take the opportunity to also remind customers on other parts of our network to check their journey before travelling, especially if you are travelling longer distances.”
Those with tickets for the routes affected will be able to use those tickets to travel earlier today, or on Friday.
Colleagues from across the railway will be making sure station platforms are gritted, trains are prepared for the icy weather and working closely with Network Rail to adapt service patterns where necessary. Customers are advised to take extra care at stations and when boarding or alighting from trains.
