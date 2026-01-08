THE operator of the majority of Cornwall’s timetabled public bus services has confirmed that it will be suspending services after 6pm.
Go Cornwall Bus said that with wind speeds projected to reach up to 100 miles per hour, it was concerned for the safety of passengers and drivers.
A spokesperson for the bus operator said: “Due to adverse weather conditions in Cornwall, we have made the difficult decision to suspend all services operating within Cornwall. The last departures will be 18:00 or as close to for all services operated by Go Cornwall Bus.
“This decision is in line with other transport providers in the area. With wind speeds predicted to reach up to 100 miles per hour and a red weather warning in place by the Met Office , passenger and driver safety must remain our top priority.
“This decision was not taken lightly, and we apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. Services to Rame will be suspended beyond Torpoint and services Saltash GCB10, GCB11 and GCB12 will operate a shuttle service between Plymouth and Carkeel Roundabout both of these are subject to the Tamar Ferry and Bridge still being in operation.
“We will be monitoring the situation and this message is active until 7.30am tomorrow (January 9). We thank our customers for their understanding during this time and hope everyone stays safe.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.