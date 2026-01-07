A Cornwall self-catering specialist has scooped a top award.
Beach Retreats won the best small company for UK holiday home rentals at the British Travel Awards.
The company received the award for its commitment to fully immerse guests in the coastal lifestyle they are passionate about alongside ensuring they are well looked after before, during and after their stay.
The British Travel Awards is the largest consumer poll for leisure travel in the UK to celebrate the best companies in the industry. The winners are decided by the guests themselves, which is a testament to brand loyalty and overall experience.
Receiving such an award demonstrates Beach Retreats’ commitment to excellence and also shows the positive impact the business has had on the local area and economy, bringing increased awareness of all Cornwall has to offer, and boosting the numbers of visitors to the area. The brand originated from the founders of the Watergate Bay Hotel which set the standard for lifestyle hospitality based around active relaxation by the sea.
Katy Austin-Waters from Beach Retreats said: “We are so pleased to win this impressive award. Establishing and maintaining an exemplary guest experience is all part of making sure our guests’ holidays are a cut above the rest. From reservations, marketing and finance to our maintenance, housekeeping, owner services and guest experience teams, our entire team brings hard work and a shared passion to deliver property owners and guests the very best experience and, of course, quality time on the Cornish coast.”
“We continue to be very proud of the team at Beach Retreats, and this award is the ultimate recognition of where we are as a company. We really appreciate our beach-loving tribe and wish to thank everyone who took the time to vote for us.”
