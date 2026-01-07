A RENOWNED youth performing arts group in Cornwall is going on tour around the county to perform two shows.
The Cornwall Youth Theatre Company will be performing The Rime of the Ancient Marriner and The Importance of Being Earnest.
Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s Rime of the Ancient Mariner is lauded as one of the greatest poetic ballads and a touchstone for the Romantic movement. When Samuel Taylor Coleridge rediscovers the voice of the Ancient Mariner, his epic poem becomes a mirror revealing the storm of guilt, love, and redemption within the poet himself.
When the Mariner, in a moment of reckless impulse, shoots the Albatross, nature itself turns against him. The wind dies. The sea burns. His shipmates perish under a curse that leaves him the lone survivor, adrift among the dead.
Haunted by spirits, tormented by isolation, the Mariner is forced to confront the cosmic weight of his crime. Visually striking, dramatic and full of pathos, this is the third time the company has tackled this iconic piece.
The Importance of Being Earnest by Oscar Wilde is a farcical comedy depicting the tangled affairs of two young men about town who lead double lives.
Join Algernon and Jack, back peddling through the awkward situations they create for themselves, by evading their unwanted social obligations.
The Cornwall Youth Theatre Company will be performing The Rime of the Ancient Mariner at Grampound Village Hall on Saturday, March 14, at Newquay WI Hall on Thursday, March 19 and the Poly in Falmouth on Friday, March 20.
The group will stage The Importance of Being Earnest at Grampound Village Hall on Friday, March 27, Lane Theatre in Newquay on Sunday, March 29, The Beat in Bodmin on Wednesday, April 1 and Acorn Theatre in Penzance on Thursday, April 2.
