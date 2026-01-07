The original Sergeant Troy, Daniel Casey, returns to the world of Midsomer, this time as Inspector Barnaby, alongside James Bradwell as Sergeant Gavin Troy. On returning to the show, Daniel Casey noted, “I never expected to revisit the world of Midsomer, with its weird and wonderful characters and all their dark, twisted secrets. So to be asked to play the iconic role of Detective Chief Inspector Barnaby in this new stage adaptation of The Killings at Badger’s Drift was a real surprise."