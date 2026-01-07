THE theatrical stage adaptation of the critically acclaimed television favourite Midsomer Murders comes to the Hall for Cornwall.
The Killings at Badger’s Drift will be performed at the Cornwall Playhouse between January 20 and 24.
The original Sergeant Troy, Daniel Casey, returns to the world of Midsomer, this time as Inspector Barnaby, alongside James Bradwell as Sergeant Gavin Troy. On returning to the show, Daniel Casey noted, “I never expected to revisit the world of Midsomer, with its weird and wonderful characters and all their dark, twisted secrets. So to be asked to play the iconic role of Detective Chief Inspector Barnaby in this new stage adaptation of The Killings at Badger’s Drift was a real surprise."
The residents of Midsomer are played by a multi-roling ensemble of actors: Nathalie Barclay, Chandrika Chevli, John Dougall, Julie Legrand, Rupert Sadler, Chris Agha and Rhîan Crowley-McLean.
The story adapted for the stage and directed by Guy Unsworth, based on the Caroline Graham novel and the ITV series, tells the tale of well-loved spinster Emily Simpson who’s found dead in the picturesque village of Badger’s Drift. When her friend Lucy Bellringer refuses to accept it was an accident, DCI Tom Barnaby and Sergeant Gavin Troy are called in to investigate, uncovering a world of hidden passions, long- buried secrets, and deadly rivalries.
With eccentric villagers, shocking twists, and an unforgettable reveal, The Killings at Badger’s Drift will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.
This fresh theatrical take promises intrigue, clever twists, and that unmistakable Midsomer charm – forget armchair sleuthing, this is murder mystery up close.
Author Caroline Graham said of Guy Unsworth’s adaptation for the stage “It's fast paced and witty, and has everything an audience wants: bizarre murders and a beautiful setting. I am delighted to be a part of it and to see The Killings at Badger’s Drift on the stage.”
A spokesperson for the television producers and All3Media International said of the announcement: “We’re delighted that Midsomer Murders, the detective drama that continues to delight TV audiences around the world, can now also delight theatre fans with this new production from Nicholson Green Productions.
“We wish the producer a successful launch tour this autumn in the UK – and are sure that fans from the UK and visitors from abroad alike will embrace this wonderful opportunity to see Inspector Barnaby in action.”
John Nettles, the original Inspector Barnaby, said of the forthcoming tour: “Such anticipation! I’m thrilled to hear that the exploits of those in Midsomer’s Badger’s Drift are being brought to the stage. How exciting!”
The creative team, led by director Guy Unsworth is completed with design by David Woodhead, lighting design by Matt Haskins, sound design by Ella Wahlström and casting by Ginny Schiller CDG.
