SIX nature and wildlife enthusiasts braved a cold wind and rain for a birdwatching fieldtrip around the harbour at Mevagissey.
The event was organised by Rowena Castillo-Nicholls, founder and chair of Connect with Nature. Rowena is also the RSPB Kernow group leader and publicity officer of Cornwall Birds. Rob Nicholls was the fieldtrip leader.
The group saw 20 species of birds including black headed gulls, a blue tit, carrion crows, cormorants, a dunnock, pigeons, fulmars, gannets, great black-backed gulls, great northern divers, herring gulls, jackdaws, a mallard duck, oystercatchers, pied wagtails, purple sandpipers, rock pipits, razorbills, shags and turnstones.
Two of the species spotted during the fieldtrip are winter visitors, the great northern diver and the purple sandpiper. The group also saw two grey seals.
