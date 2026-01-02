MUSIC lovers in South East Cornwall are being promised an unforgettable evening as the highly acclaimed Kyiv Tango Orchestra brings its brilliant sound to Liskeard in the New Year.
The orchestra, made up of accomplished musicians from the Ukrainian capital, will perform at Liskeard Public Hall on Friday, January 9, in what will be their final concert before returning to the war-torn country.
Organisers say the performance offers a rare chance to experience the passion, drama and elegance of tango music live and up close.
Blending classical technique with the raw emotion of traditional Argentine tango, the Kyiv Tango Orchestra has earned a strong following wherever it performs. Their Liskeard appearance is expected to draw audiences from across Cornwall and beyond.
The event has been supported by Liskeard Town Council, which says the concert will also help strengthen cultural ties with Liskeard’s twin town of Kopychyntsi. The two towns formally created a link back in 2023.
A spokesperson for the town council said: “We are delighted to support this concert. It’s a wonderful opportunity for people in Liskeard to enjoy world-class music while celebrating and reinforcing our links with Ukraine and our twin town of Kopychyntsi.”
Organisers have adopted a unique “Pay What You Feel” model for the evening, allowing audience members to decide how much they wish to donate on the night. “Join us for a concert where you decide what it’s worth,” a spokesperson said. “Everyone should be able to enjoy live music, and this approach gives people the freedom to give what feels right to them.”
Doors at Liskeard Public Hall will open at 6pm, with the concert running from 7pm to 9pm. A bar will be available throughout the evening serving refreshments.
Tickets are available online at kyivtangoorchestra.eventbrite.co.uk – and early booking is advised due to strong interest.
